COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro government and local officials in Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao del Norte have forged an agreement to jointly study the viability of setting up an international airport in the municipality, the first ever in the autonomous region.

Bangsamoro Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin P. Tago told reporters on Thursday that he and the mayor of Sultan Mastura, Zulficar Ali H. Panda, signed last Monday an agreement binding their offices as the Bangsamoro Development Agency and other government entities initiate a feasibility study on the construction of the facility.

The proposed location is only 20 kilometers from this city, which is the seat of the BARMM government.

“If this initiative pushes forward as envisioned, we shall have our first ever international airport in the Bangsamoro region,” Mr. Tago said. — John Felix M. Unson