THE LAND Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Monday said it expects three routes in Quezon City to be affected by the three-day transport strike on July 24.

One of the areas is Balintawak, LTFRB Chairman Teofilo E. Guadiz III told CNN Philippines. He did not identify the other two. The strike will be held as President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. delivers his second state of the nation address (SONA) to Congress.

“It is very insignificant, 3% to 4% for Metro Manila and about that much for Region IV,” he said. “For the rest of the regions in the Philippines, no other groups will join the strike.”

But transport group Manibela, which is lobbying against the phaseout of traditional jeepneys as part of the government’s modernization plan, said the strike would affect more areas.

“Maybe we are few that’s why they don’t listen to our calls and they just ignore us,” he said in a Viber message in Filipino. — Justine Irish D. Tabile