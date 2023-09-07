THE INTELLECTUAL Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said it is eyeing five potential geographical indications (GIs) after opening a new satellite office in the southern part of Luzon.

A GI identification is an IP protection that links a product’s features to its geographic origin which IPOPHL said helps in amplifying the product’s marketability.

In a statement, IPOPHL said that its new satellite in the MIMAROPA (Mindoro Oriental and Occidental, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) region, will help in providing accessible intellectual property (IP) services to the area.

“While MIMAROPA is well-known for its abundant agricultural produce, bountiful forests and beautiful beaches, its MSMEs are also unlocking the region’s potential through the products they bring to the market,” said IPOPHL Director General Rowel S. Barba.

IPOPHL said that MIMAROPA is home to a number of products identified by the Bureau of Trademarks as potential GIs such as Uraro cookies from Marinduque, Ramit textile and calamansi from Oriental Mindoro, marble from Romblon, and cashew from Palawan. – Justine Irish D. Tabile