THE SOCIAL SECURITY SYSTEM (SSS) urged informal sector workers in Bulacan to apply for coverage, promoting the benefits and loans available through the social insurance agency.

SSS Professional Sector Department Head Carlo C. Villacorta led a promotional campaign for residents in Villa Española, San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan to become self-employed members of the state-run program, it said in a statement.

SSS said Villa Española is a community that consists primarily of informal sector self-employed workers.

Mr. Villacorta conducted a seminar for 150 participants on SSS programs upon the invitation of Villa Española Homeowners Association, Inc. President Josephine Lusabia.

“For the protection of self-employed workers, we hope you could register with SSS as self-employed members and pay the appropriate contribution. In case you get caught in an accident or get sick that is work related, you will get an additional benefit which could be claimed through the Employees’ Compensation Program,” Mr. Villacorta said in Filipino.

He also highlighted the importance of learning how to navigate the My.SSS Portal for a more convenient way of transacting with the agency.

“We ask for a little bit of your time, effort, and patience to understand how to use the online platforms of SSS for easy transactions,” he added.

Mr. Villacorta also called on the members and officers of the homeowners association to encourage friends and relatives to consider joining the SSS, which covers private sector workers. — Aaron Michael C. Sy