VISTA LAND & Lifescapes, Inc. is bringing its Asterra condominium brand to Camarines Sur, citing the province’s increasing population amid local economic growth.

The Villar-led property developer is targeting young professionals, retirees, returning overseas workers, and local migrant workers who want to have their own condominium unit or purchase one as an investment, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Asterra Camarines Sur Division Head said the province is attractive not just for its “robust economy” but also for its tourist destinations such as beaches, forests and the Caramoan National Park.

“To this buoyant mix, affordable condominium Asterra may add the opportunity to own stylish condo homes set in a friendly residential community,” he said.