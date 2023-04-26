A SOLON has backed the Education department’s proposal to streamline the curriculum for kindergarten to Grade 3 to give more attention to developing students’ reading comprehension and mathematical abilities.

“We need to lessen the subjects and focus on (developing the students’) functional literacy,” Pasig City Rep. Roman T. Romulo, chair of the House Basic Education and Culture Committee, said in a Laging Handa briefing on Wednesday.

A draft of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) 2022 Basic Education Curriculum features a new subject called SIKAP, which combines social studies, culture and history, and physical education in the first four years of school.

Mr. Romulo said the proposal to merge the three subjects would help students focus more on subjects like reading comprehension and math.

“Doing this would ensure an exponential growth in our students’ learning,” Mr. Romulo said.

According to DepEd’s Bureau of Curriculum development, SIKAP will “provide learners with essential knowledge, skills and attitudes enabling them to develop personal and cultural consciousness in becoming active and creative members of their respective communities.”

Streamlining the subjects would help teachers and students give “ample time to strengthen functional literacy, which includes, but is not limited to reading comprehension, which is one of the identified causes of low educational achievement among Filipino students,” the Education department said.

The proposal would also help “decongest the curriculum”.

For Grades 4 to 10, Social Studies or Araling Panlipunan will become a standalone subject while Music, Arts, and Physical Education and Health will be merged. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz