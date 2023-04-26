THE SMALL town of Morong in Rizal is adopting an advanced emergency communication system that makes calling and response times faster and more efficient.

The local government said it signed an agreement on April 24 with Next Generation Advanced 911 (NGA 911) for the company’s “next-generation digital technology for emergency communication and public safety services” system that is used in the United States.

“We are partnering with NGA 911 to equip our public safety officers with a system that will enable them to provide immediate emergency assistance and help us adapt to the ever-changing landscape of public safety,” Mayor Sidney B. Soriano said in a statement.

Morong, located east of the capital Manila with a population of about 70,000, is the first local government in the country to tap the NGA 911 technology. The town already has an emergency operations center that will be enhanced with the new system.

“Whether the emergency is medical, fire, crime or accident, we need to provide fast and effective response. The NGA 911 Call Handling System will let us respond faster and more efficiently,” the mayor said.

NGA Philippines Country Manager Robert Andrew Llaguno said their digital-led system will enhance “response capabilities with faster reaction time, accurate location tracking, consolidation of communication channels, call routing, collaboration and mapping.”

“Its IoT (internet of things) capabilities allows interaction beyond regular devices like smart phones, desktops and gadgets. It allows seamless integration with public safety technology and systems like CCTVs, two-way radio, and social media apps to provide front liners with valuable information, resulting to better situational awareness and quicker, more efficient response,” he said.