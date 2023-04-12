THE SUPREME COURT (SC) has approved a new code of conduct for lawyers, which will update the existing 34-year-old guide.

In a statement on Wednesday, the tribunal said it was unanimous in approving the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability during its en banc session in Baguio.

It said over 250 lawyers, prosecutors and other members of the legal profession will participate in the code of conduct’s launch on Thursday.

The updated guidelines was finalized after the High Court held a series of consultative discussions with legal experts from September 2022 to January this year.

The code of ethics will serve as a modern, relevant and responsive guide on how lawyers should act both in court and in public, the tribunal said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez