PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s approval ratings dipped in March amid public dissatisfaction over his government’s handling of inflation, but he remains popular, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday.

A poll by Pulse Asia Research found that 78% of 1,200 Filipino adults approved of the president’s performance, lower than the 82% he got in November, while 80% said they trusted the president, down from 83%.

Since taking office in June 2022, Mr. Marcos has had to grapple with inflation that has soared to levels not seen in 14 years due largely to rising food and fuel prices.

Inflation slowed for a second straight month in March to 7.6% but remained well above the government’s 2%-4% target for the year.

Controlling costs of living was the top concern of 63% of the respondents.

Slightly more than half, or 52%, of Filipinos disapproved of the government’s handling of inflation, with 25% saying they approved, while the rest were undecided.

Mr. Marcos’ approval ratings were slightly lower than the 83% that his vice president, Sara Duterte-Carpio, got in March.

The daughter of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte serves as Education secretary, while Mr. Marcos helms the Agriculture department.

In the same poll, 61% of Filipinos approved of the government in terms of “defending the integrity of Philippine territory against foreigners,” up from 58% in November.

Majority approval scores were enjoyed by the president and vice president in all geographic areas — 68% to 93% and 72% to 98%, respectively — and socioeconomic groupings at 65% to 87% and 70% to 95%, respectively, Pulse Asia said.

Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri and Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez had approval ratings of 51% each.

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo had an approval rating if 43%

Mr. Zubiri posted majority approval figures in Metro Manila (54%), the Visayas (70%), Mindanao (73%) and Class E (69%).

For the rest of Luzon, indecision was the predominant sentiment toward the latter’s work (53%).

Half of those in Class ABC could say if they approved or disapproved of the Senate president’s performance, while a similar percentage of those in Class D (50%) had a positive assessment of his work.

Most Metro Manilans (57%), Visayans (77%), Mindanawons (58%) and those in Class E (66%) were appreciative of the work done by Mr. Romualdez. Half of those in Class D shared this assessment. However, near to bare majorities in the rest of Luzon (48%) and Class ABC (51%) were unable to say if they approved or disapproved of his performance.

About the same approval and indecision ratings were registered by Mr. Gesmundo in Metro Manila (47% versus 42%), the rest of Luzon (38% versus 48%), the Visayas (40% versus 34%), Class D (45% versus 41%), and Class E (42% versus 38%).

Approval was the plurality opinion regarding his performance among Mindanawons (49%) and among those in Class ABC, while almost half (48%) were ambivalent on the matter. — Norman P. Aquino with Reuters