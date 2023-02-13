THE BOARD of Investments (BoI) is pitching the Bukidnon Industrial Zone to investors as a food manufacturing hub for local supply and exports, citing the readiness of existing infrastructure as well as potential expansion.

“Located at Barangay Dicklum, Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, the industrial zone boasts a complete access road, power and water supply and perimeter fences,” BoI said in a statement on Monday.

It added that the industrial zone, located in southern Philippines, is linked to the Mindanao International Container Port and the soon-to-be operational Don Carlos Bukidnon Domestic Airport.

Trade Undersecretary and BoI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo met with Bukidnon officials on Jan. 27 to discuss the development and promotion of the industrial zone.

“This endeavor is very promising and we truly believe in Bukidnon’s potential to be a global food manufacturing hub. To realize this, we are proposing to schedule a series of roundtable meetings with industry stakeholders and industrial zone developers in the next three months from January 2023 to solicit inputs and interests and ready the industrial zone for strategic promotions,” Mr. Rodolfo said.

“We are looking at showcasing this kind of investment opportunity in international roadshows in countries like South Korea who can potentially bring their food production facilities to Bukidnon,” he added.

Bukidnon’s main produce include pineapple, tomato, coffee, rubber, cattle, and bamboo. It hosts food production players such as Del Monte Philippines. Inc., Republic Biscuit Corp. and Liwayway Marketing Corp. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave