JG SUMMIT Holdings, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer (ceo) Lance Y. Gokongwei has been awarded the EY-Bank of Singapore ASEAN Entrepreneurial Excellence Award for his leadership and contributions to the Southeast Asian business landscape.

Established in 2015, the award recognizes Southeast Asian entrepreneurs who drive economic growth and create positive societal change for the region, JG Summit said in an e-mailed statement over the weekend.

“I want to make a positive and lasting difference in everything I can do and pay it forward,” Mr. Gokongwei said.

Mr. Gokongwei will receive the award on Nov. 18 in Singapore. It is presented by professional services organization EY, while the Bank of Singapore is the presenting title sponsor.

JG Summit has expanded its presence across Southeast Asia through subsidiaries, food and beverage manufacturer Universal Robina Corp. (URC) and low-cost airline Cebu Pacific (CEB).

URC has established operations in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar, and Vietnam, catering to various consumer needs across the region. For its part, CEB helped improve regional connectivity, with flights spanning Southeast Asia, driving tourism, trade, and mobility.

JG Summit is also involved in digital banking through GoTyme Bank, which was launched in October 2022 under a collaboration with Singapore’s Tyme Group. The venture is part of Mr. Gokongwei’s vision of financial inclusion via digitalization, providing millions of Filipinos with access to banking services.

The award also recognizes Mr. Gokongwei’s role in advancing the goals of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC), which aims to integrate the economies of its ten member states.

“Under his leadership, JG Summit has produced economic growth, in alignment with the AEC’s vision of a more interconnected and competitive Southeast Asia,” the conglomerate said.

“As the region continues to experience rapid development, Mr. Gokongwei’s leadership shows a powerful example of how commercial success can go hand in hand with social responsibility,” it added.

JG Summit has business interests in agro-industrial and commodities, real estate and hotel, air transportation, banking, and petrochemicals.

The conglomerate also has core investments in telecommunications and power generation and distribution. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave