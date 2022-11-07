PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. will discuss measures to address food security and energy sustainability with state leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Thailand next week, his press secretary said on Monday.

“He will also have the opportunity to meet with leaders of economies to discuss our bilateral relations and seek a path towards mutual economic benefits,” Acting Press Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil told a streamed briefing.

Members of the regional forum account for 85% of the total trade in the Philippines, she noted.

The 21 member economies of APEC are: Australia; Brunei Darussalam; Canada; Chile; People’s Republic of China; Hong Kong, China; Indonesia; Japan; Republic of Korea; Malaysia; Mexico; New Zealand; Papua New Guinea; Peru; Philippines; Russian Federation; Singapore; Chinese Taipei; Thailand; United States of America; Vietnam.

The president will be accompanied by the country’s economic managers and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo.

Mr. Marcos will also push for measures to strengthen micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to help the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Ms. Garafil said.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Eric Gerardo E. Tamayo told the same briefing that the president will have meetings with six state leaders, the details of which are still being finalized.

The state leaders will also discuss pressing global concerns such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The APEC was established in 1989 to promote economic growth among members and the region through balanced and sustainable collaborations.

“APEC is the most important, non-binding multilateral and regional engagement of the Philippines and the meeting this year represents the first gathering of leaders since the pandemic and since 2018,” said Mr. Tamayo. — John Victor D. Ordoñez