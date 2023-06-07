PHILIPPINE CITIZENS who have owned Canadian visas in the past 10 years or who currently have valid United States nonimmigrant visas may now travel to Canada visa-free, the Canadian government announced on Tuesday.

Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser made the announcement in a livestreamed news briefing, saying it would make air travel to their country more affordable and accessible.

“This exciting development means that more individuals from the Philippines can now embark on unforgettable adventures, explore our diverse landscapes, reunite with family and friends, and immerse themselves in our vibrant culture without the hurdle of visa requirements,” Mr. Fraser said.

“This expansion not only enhances convenience for travelers; it will also increase travel, tourism and economic benefits, as well as strengthen our bond with the Philippines,” he said.

Other countries added in Canada’s electronic travel authorization (eTA) program are Barbuda, Argentina, Costa Rica, Morocco, Panama, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Seychelles, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uruguay.

“The Philippines’ inclusion (in the list), coming soon after the official visit of Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly is an important milestone and a striking indication of Canada’s growing friendship and trust in the Philippines,” the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last month, Canada’s minister of foreign affairs met with her Philippine counterpart, Secretary Enrique A. Manalo, to discuss regional security and stability as well as partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Ms. Joly also met with academics, representatives from non-government organizations and civil society leaders.

“This exciting development will make it efficient and affordable for countless individuals from around the world to visit our great nation,” Rechie Valdez, Filipino-Canadian member of the Parliament of Canada for Mississauga — Streetsville, was quoted on the Canadian government’s website, commenting on Philippines’ inclusion.

“With this new announcement, we uplift the Filipino community, foster closer ties, embrace diversity, and unlock new horizons of future growth and collaboration,” she added. — John Victor D. Ordoñez