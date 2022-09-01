A BILL that seeks to expand the Philippines’ internet connectivity through satellite-based technologies has been refiled at the Senate.

Under Senate Bill 814 or the proposed Satellite-Based Technologies for Internet Connectivity Act of 2022, the government must promote the use of satellite services, especially in critical areas, to ensure universal internet access.

“Based on our experience during this pandemic, we have seen how important it is for the internet to reach each of our citizens,” Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian said in a statement in mixed English and Filipino on Thursday. “That is why we will promote the use of satellite-based technology to facilitate reaching areas that are not yet connected to the internet.”

The measure will allow direct access of value-added and internet service providers to all satellite systems.

It will also let government organizations, public and nonprofit private institutions and volunteer groups own and operate satellite-based technology. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan