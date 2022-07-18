PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s plan to deflate the bureaucracy will undergo multi-sectoral consultations, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) assured on Monday.

“There must be a consultation with different agencies, associations, and rank-and-file workers,” Civil Service Commissioner Lourdes A. Lizada told a televised news briefing.

Ms. Lizada said the independent commission would ensure that the “rights and welfare” of government personnel are upheld and protected in any plan to rightsize the bureaucracy.

The CSC would also ensure that rank-and-file employees and other concerned sectors would be able to present their counter proposals, she added.

“We will have an open dialogue.”

In a statement released earlier this week, the commission vowed that it will “thoroughly study any proposed legislation on rightsizing the bureaucracy,”

The agency said it will provide inputs “with the welfare of civil servants and the effective delivery of service to the public as its primordial considerations.”

Ms. Lizada said at the same briefing that the government must consider the law that protects the security of tenure of state workers “in the implementation of government reorganization.”

Public sector labor unions have expressed opposition to the plan. These include the Kawani Laban sa Kontraktwalisasyon, Confederation for Unity Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees (COURAGE), and Tanggol Trabaho, National President of Social Welfare Employees of the Philippines (SWEAP). — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza