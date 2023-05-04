COMPANIES in the United States and Saudi Arabia as well as a local diversified corporation are interested in hiring Filipino workers who were repatriated from war-torn Sudan, according to the Philippine migrant workers department.

They’re willing to “look at the profiles” of Filipino workers rescued from Sudan, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan V. Ople was quoted as saying in a Palace statement on Thursday.

“There are employers in the US and also in the cruise ship industry and in Saudi Arabia that are very much interested and would like to see the profiles of our workers from Sudan,” she said.

The Philippine agency is now preparing the workers’ profiles, she said.

Among the companies that showed interest include MedPro International, Magsaysay Maritime Corp., and Carnival Corporation.

Ms. Ople said the agency is also working with PEACEME, a recruitment industry association geared towards employment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as the middle eastern country’s Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development.

Ms. Ople said the displaced Filipino workers received $200 each from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) while they were transiting in Egypt.

Each worker will also receive P100,000 financial assistance from the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

Of the 340 Filipinos who were set to be repatriated to Manila from Sudan, 77 have already landed in Saudi Arabia as of Thursday.

A batch of 83 Filipinos were expected to arrive in Riyadh on the same day. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza