PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has recovered from the coronavirus and no longer showed any symptoms, his press chief said on Wednesday.

His physician visited him at his house and gave him a thorough examination, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a statement.

The doctor gave the “happy news” that the Philippine leader was now free from the virus, she added.

Ms. Angeles said the president had finished all his medications and could go back to his face-to-face engagements after completing his seven-day isolation required by the Health department.

“The president’s vital signs are all within normal limits,” she said. “He has no signs of respiratory distress and is very comfortable,” she added, citing the Mr. Marcos’ medical bulletin.

The doctor said Mr. Marcos, 64, could be released from isolation on Friday “if there is no reappearance of any sign and symptoms related to COVID-19, and provided further that he has no fever” for the next 24 hours, according to the palace statement.

Meanwhile, Mr. Marcos on Tuesday cited the need to improve policies and infrastructure to strengthen the tourism industry, according to the presidential palace.

“In a Cabinet meeting that he presided virtually, Marcos noted how Singapore fared in the tourism sector even with limited natural resources,” it said in a statement.

“That means that it can be done,” the president told his Cabinet. “We just have to support the plan to develop all of these enabling environments — the policy, conditions and infrastructure.”

At the meeting, Mr. Marcos also discussed how healthcare facilities in big tourist destinations could be improved, citing the arrangement implemented in beaches in Hawaii and Thailand, according to the statement.

The Philippines started reopening its door to foreign tourists in April, as its embassies and consulates resumed visa services.

The country had postponed plans to allow the entry of foreign tourists as it dealt with coronavirus surges that killed thousands.

Restaurants and hotels account for 20.4% of an average Filipino household’s total spending, while transport makes up 16.5%, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Inflation climbed to its highest level in nearly four years in June. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza