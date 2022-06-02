A SUSPECT in a recent series of bus bombings in southern Philippines, identified as a member of a local terrorist group, was killed by security forces on Wednesday while another was arrested, the military reported.

The two suspects were members of the Dawlah Islamiyah Maguindanao Group, which clashed with joint police and military troops in the town of M’lang early Monday morning.

“Due to our intensified intelligence gathering, we immediately tracked down those suspects and launched manhunt operations against them,” 602nd Infantry Brigade commander Jovencio F. Gonzales said in a statement released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Mr. Gonzales said the said group is suspected to be the perpetrators of the recent bus bombings in the cities of Koronadal and Tacurong as well as previous incidents in Parang, Maguindanao and in M’lang and Aleosan in North Cotabato.

The slain suspect was identified as Monir Lintukan while his arrested comrade was Randy Saro alias ‘Bobong’.

Lt. Col. Rommel Mundala, commanding officer of 90th Infantry Battalion, said

the DI-Maguindanao Group led by Almoben Camen Sebod alias ‘Polok’ are also involved in extortion and scam activities. — MSJ