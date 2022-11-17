CLASSES for elementary and high school students were suspended on Thursday in several localities in the neighboring regions of Davao and Soccsksargen due to rains since Wednesday that caused flooding in some areas.

Segments of the national highway between Digos City in Davao del Sur and General Santos City and in Davao Occidental were impassable due to a landslide, local authorities reported.

Local governments that called off classes include: General Santos City; Malungon in Sarangani; Sulop, Magsaysay, and Hagonoy in Davao del Sur; and Jose Abad Santos and Sta. Maria in Davao Occidental.

The Koronadal City government, capital of South Cotabato, also suspended classes in all levels.

Weather bureau PAGASA warned on Thursday morning that the intertropical convergence zone and a low pressure area would bring moderate to heavy rains in several parts of the country, including southern portions of Mindanao where Davao and Soccsksargen are located.

“Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely,” PAGASA said in its Thursday weather advisory.

In Alabel, capital of Sarangani province, disaster management teams and vehicles were deployed to transport people at the boundary with General Santos City as the road was flooded.

More than 100 people living near the town’s Buayan River were also evacuated.

The Alabel local government said members of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) continue to monitor the water level of rivers, streams, and creeks.

“Rescuers of the Alabel MDRRMO have been deployed to monitor the situation… people living near streams and creeks have been advised to stay safe and alert,” the municipal information office said in a statement in Visayan.

Davao Region is composed of five provinces and the independent city of Davao. Soccsksargen covers the provinces of South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Sarangani, and General Santos City. — MSJ