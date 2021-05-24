TESDA appeals to workers to take competency assessment in their home province

THE TECHNICAL Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) appealed to outbound Filipino workers residing in the provinces to undergo competency assessment in their respective areas to avoid overcrowding at offices in Metro Manila.

TESDA recently resumed competency assessments for domestic work in areas under the general community quarantine after Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces were placed under this looser lockdown level.

TESDA Secretary Isidro S. Lapeña said assessment centers in Metro Manila are receiving the bulk of applications despite availability in other regions.

“We are encouraging all our outbound OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) to take up their competency assessment on Domestic Work NC II at the nearest training institutions in their area,” he said in a press release on Monday.

“There are available assessment centers nationwide. We assure you that we will accommodate all outbound OFWs who need to be assessed.”

Three of 34 TESDA institutions offering competency assessments on domestic work for certification to work overseas are in Metro Manila.

Mr. Lapeña added that outbound OFWs can also file applications for assessment online to avoid health safety risks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The TESDA app has been receiving applications from Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and the southern Luzon area.

“Other regions receive only a few or no applications at all,” TESDA said. — Jenina P. Ibañez