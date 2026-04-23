THE LATEST smartphone in POCO’s mid-range M-series, the POCO M8s 5G, is now available in the Philippines.

The POCO M8s 5G is available in White and Black and in two variants, namely with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and an 8GB+256GB model.

“In the Philippines, POCO M8s 5G will roll out first on Shopee during its initial exclusive sale window from April 21 to April 30, before opening to other platforms, including Lazada,” the brand said.

“During this Early Bird window, the 6GB+128GB variant will be available for P11,999, while the 8GB+256GB variant will be available for P13,999, giving local buyers a stronger value jump as they move up from the C-series to the M-series.”

The phone sports a 7,000mAh battery that promises up to two days of use on a single charge and supports 33-watt (W) fast charging and 18W reverse charging.

“Even at just 1% battery, users can still enjoy up to 59 minutes of calls or 7.5 hours of standby time, ensuring they stay connected when it matters most. Delivering long-life battery support for extended daily use, POCO M8s 5G’s battery retains 80% capacity or more even after 1,600 full charge cycles.”

The POCO M8s 5G has a 6.7-inch 1.5K display with triple TÜV Rheinland eye-care certifications and Wet Touch Technology 2.0.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 mobile platform and runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, supporting various AI features.

The phone also has a 50-megapixel dual camera system and features AI-powered editing tools.

“Other practical features include 200% volume boost support for immersive sound, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for fast and secure unlocking, and IP64 dust and water resistance to overcome everyday challenges with ease.” — BVR