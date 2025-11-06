SAMSUNG Electronics Co., Ltd. last week expanded its Galaxy AI language support to include Filipino.

Support for Filipino was rolled out along with Gujarati. Supported Galaxy AI languages are available for download as language packs from the Settings app of mobile devices.

“Filipino is used daily by an estimated 87 million people, while Gujarati is spoken by an estimated 62.5 million people,” the company said in a statement. “With this new update, Galaxy AI will support a total of 22 languages, now accounting for languages spoken by nearly 74% of the global population/5.9 billion people across the globe. This strengthens Samsung’s ongoing commitment to lowering language barriers and bringing meaningful mobile AI experiences to more people.”

“We are very excited to witness how Galaxy AI is becoming more integrated into the lives of Filipinos — both in creative and productive ways,” Jun Guevara, head of Mobile Experience for Samsung Electronics Philippines, said. “Our goal remains the same: develop meaningful AI technology that truly makes the lives of our users better. And we will be consistently guided by this vision as we continue Samsung’s legacy of innovation here in the Philippines.”

The language support will allow more users to leverage Galaxy AI’s features like Live Translate, which allows for real-time, two-way voice and text translations and Interpreter, which translates in-person conversations through a split-screen view.

Other features include Chat Assist, which fine-tunes messages for any situation by offering suggestions based on tone or intent; Note Assist, which can generate summaries and pre-formatted templates; Transcript Assist, which helps transcribe, summarize and translate voice recordings; and Browsing Assist, which summarizing news articles and webpages for quick access.

“These features were created with deep linguistic understanding and regional insight to ensure Galaxy AI adapts naturally to the ways people communicate. The Filipino and Gujarati languages were developed in close collaboration with Samsung Research centers in Indonesia and India, respectively. Their ongoing work advancing localized language models continues to shape Galaxy AI’s global rollout,” the company said.

Samsung said it is on track to bring Galaxy AI to over 400 million devices by year-end after it reached 200 million devices in 2024. — BVR