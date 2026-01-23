1 of 4

XIAOMI Corp. last week launched in the Philippines its latest mid-range smartphones, the REDMI Note 15 Series, consisting of five devices with Pro and base models and both 4G and 5G versions, offering a variety of choices to fit different budgets and needs.

The brand lent BusinessWorld a unit of one of the three Pro models of the series, the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G (8GB+256GB), for this review. The device’s suggested retail price starts at P19,999. Discounts and freebies for customers are available until Feb. 8.

Besides the phone and the usual documentation, included in the box are a 45-watt (W) two-round-pin charging adapter, a USB-A to USB-C cable, and a protective case for the device.

Using the provided charger and cable, it took a little over an hour to get the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G’s 6,580mAh silicon-carbon battery 100% from 20%.

The battery is one of the standout features of this phone for me. For a three-day media trip with Xiaomi to Cebu for the launch of the REDMI Note 15 Series, I only needed to recharge the phone once — and that was with heavy use of its cameras during a city tour and also for typical social media browsing. With typical use, I’d say you can get one to two days out of a full charge.

A bonus: the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G also supports up to 22.5W wired reverse charging via USB-C. Xiaomi also says this battery is designed with technology that can make its life last up to six years.

Another feature that shines is the screen. The REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G has a 6.83-inch 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED display that has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which supports a peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits. This made the phone very easy to use during the daytime, especially under direct sunlight — no need to shield the screen just to see what’s on it. Visuals are also clear and crisp, and color reproduction is vivid. The screen is also very responsive, and its flat design is a plus for me.

When watching videos or listening to music, the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G’s dual speakers, which have Dolby Atmos support, have great audio quality, making for an immersive experience. Even when using 400% volume boost, there is only minimal distortion.

The phone’s overall design and form factor also makes for a good user experience. The flat side edges with rounded corners make it easy to grip for prolonged periods of time, even for a relatively large phone, as the device is thin and light. It also looks and feels premium.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra chipset, the phone delivers a smooth performance for typical use cases like social media browsing, watching videos, and even light gaming, making it a great mid-range daily driver.

Software-wise, the phone runs on HyperOS 2.0 and has a simple and clean interface, and it also offers several AI features, including image editing tools. It does come with some preloaded apps and bloatware, but all of these are easy to uninstall if you find them unnecessary.

The REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G features a dual-camera setup at the rear with a new 200-megapixel (MP) ultimate-clarity main sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Even without a telephoto lens, the phone captures sharp images with great details and colors. It performs very well when used outdoors in the daytime. During the night or indoor conditions with challenging lighting, as well as when using Ultra HD mode, image processing can get a tad slower than usual.

There are also several shooting modes that can cater to both casual and more advanced users. I especially liked tinkering with Pro Mode (which allows you to use or save parameter presets), especially for night shots.

Now for another of the REDMI Note 15 Series’ main selling points — its Titan Durability — the phone has IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K dust and water resistance ratings, as well as drop resistance certification. Its display is also made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

I subjected the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G to simple drop and water tests, and unsurprisingly, the review unit survived these. One drop test on floors made of hard tiles did result in small dents in the phone’s rear camera panel but did not affect its performance.

Of course, only time will tell just how much (intentional and accidental) beating this phone can take, but its “Titan Tough” build can give users peace of mind — especially at a time when smartphones are set to become more expensive due to the surge in memory chip costs fueled by growing AI demand. Customers also get a four-year battery replacement warranty, two-year liquid damage coverage and front and back cover replacement, and a comprehensive two-year overall warranty.

With its durability and long battery life, the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G is a very capable daily driver for those who want a smartphone that can deliver great performance at a competitive price. — Bettina V. Roc