XIAOMI CORP. has launched in the Philippines new smart home devices enabled by artificial intelligence (AI).

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 (P9,899), the Xiaomi Outdoor Camera CW100 Dual (P2,199), and the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S40 Pro (P14,499) are now available on the brand’s official Shopee and Lazada stores.

“This new suite of devices is more than just a collection of gadgets; it’s a foundation for a smarter, more responsive home. By combining high-performance engineering with intuitive design, Xiaomi empowers homeowners, renters, and tech enthusiasts to create an environment that is intelligent, connected, and personalized to their needs,” Xiaomi said.

Meanwhile, its latest lineup of indoor cameras, namely the Xiaomi Smart Camera C201 (P1,199), C500 (P2,399), and C701 (P2,799), is now available on its official Shopee store and will also be sold on its Lazada store soon.

“With its latest lineup of smart cameras, Xiaomi makes protection simple and smart — giving families, pet owners, and small business owners the confidence of reliable monitoring that fits their lifestyle.”

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S40 Pro has a 15,000-Pascal suction and dual extended mechanical arms that allow it to capture dust and debris even from hard-to-reach areas. It also has LDS laser navigation and an ultra-wide structured light system for routing and has a smart carpet recognition feature.

Meanwhile, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 has an upgraded five-sensor system for better air quality monitoring and built-in UVC sterilization and filtration to get rid of airborne contaminants. It features an LCD color display.

Lastly, the Xiaomi Outdoor Camera CW100 Dual has a dual-camera system made up of two lenses and dual screens. Its advanced AI detection feature provides dual-view monitoring.

“Each device is a key component of Xiaomi’s integrated AIoT (AI of Things) platform, allowing them to work together seamlessly. The robot vacuum can be programmed to clean a room as soon as the air purifier’s sensors detect a decrease in air quality, or you can use your voice with Google Home or Alexa to check the status of your security camera,” the brand said. “This interconnectedness allows for automation and control, transforming your home into a truly responsive ecosystem that anticipates your needs, giving you a cleaner, safer, and more convenient life.”

SMART CAMERAS

Meanwhile, Xiaomi’s latest lineup of indoor smart cameras is designed for users’ different needs and budgets.

“All three models work seamlessly with the Xiaomi Home app for a quick setup, flexible storage options (microSD, cloud, or network-attached storage), and easy control from your smartphone. They are also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, making them part of a smarter, more connected home.”

The Xiaomi Smart Camera C201’s features include 1080P Full HD video, AI motion and pet detection with real-time alerts, two-way talk with five-meter sound pickup, infrared and full-color night vision, a privacy shield to hide the lens when not in use, an MJA1 chip with bank-level encryption for data protection, and dual pan-tilt rotation for a wider viewing angle. It is ideal for everyday home monitoring of kids, the elderly, or pets.

Meanwhile, the C500 is recommended for those residing in condominiums or larger homes, as well as small business owners as it offers wider coverage and smarter connectivity. It has a 6-megapixel (MP) resolution camera, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 for stable streaming, AI human and pet tracking with instant notifications, ultra-low-light color mode and infrared night vision, as well as a privacy lens shield.

Lastly, C701 is a premium smart camera as it has an 8MP 4K UHD resolution lens with HDR for clearer, more detailed imaging. It also comes with advanced AI monitoring features like baby cry alerts, noise detection, smoke and fire detection, human tracking, and pet monitoring.

The camera offers a 360-degree panoramic view with 111-degree tilt to ensure no blind spots. It comes with ultra-low-light color and infrared night vision, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 for smooth connectivity, intelligent cruise modes for automated surveillance, and is capable of two-way voice calls. — BVR