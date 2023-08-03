Sony launches new soundbar, wireless earbuds

1 of 2

SONY PHILIPPINES has launched its latest wireless earphones and soundbar in the country.

Sony’s WF-1000XM5 truly wireless earbuds and HT-S2000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar are now available in the Philippines, the brand said in separate statements last week.

The WF-1000XM5 is available for pre-order for P16,999 through select Sony Authorized Dealers nationwide and in its Lazada and Shopee stores until Aug. 24. All pre-orders come with a free wireless charger.

It is the latest edition of its 1000x series earphones and offers noise cancellation and better call quality, Sony said.

“The WF-1000XM5 features cutting-edge technology to deliver premium sound quality and the best noise-canceling performance on the market. Real-time audio processors and high-performance mics power the specially designed driver unit Dynamic Driver X, for wide frequency reproduction, deep bass, and clear vocals. They are designed to immerse you in a sound so good, it feels like you’re in the studio with your favorite artists,” it added.

The WF-1000XM5 has three microphones on each earbud for better low-frequency cancellation performance. Its new Dynamic Driver X also improves the ability to reproduce lower frequencies, while its noise isolation earbud tips, made of polyurethane foam material, help reduce noise in the high frequency range.

“By combining Sony’s newly developed HD Noise Canceling Processor QN2e and Integrated Processor V2, the WF-1000XM5 incorporates precision 24-bit audio processing and high-performance analogue amplification. The result is low distortion and crystal-clear audio reproduction. Additionally, the earbuds feature 360 Reality Audio, which creates an immersive audio experience that transports you into the center of the music,” Sony added.

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds also have head tracking technology and feature an AI-based noise reduction algorithm based on Deep Neutral Network processing and bone conduction sensors.

For improved comfort, the earbuds are modelled after the human ear and are approximately 25% smaller and approximately 20% lighter than their predecessor (WF-1000XM4). The earbuds also come in four different sizes for the perfect fit.

The WF-1000XM5 has eight hours of battery life and is compatible with wireless charging. The earbuds are also water-resistant with an IPX4 rating.

SOUNDBAR

Meanwhile, the HT-S2000 soundbar is now available now available at all Sony Authorized Dealers nationwide for a recommended price of P27,999.

“This 3.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar delivers cinematic surround sound by Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround. Thanks to a newly developed mixer, this soundbar delivers a three-dimensional surround experience even when playing stereo content. The center speaker ensures clear dialogue, while the built-in dual subwoofer delivers deep bass. This soundbar will also be the first compatible device for the new Sony Home Entertainment Connect app,” Sony said.

“With Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround, the HT-S2000 creates cinematic surround sound that lets consumers enjoy the thrill of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. With Sony’s virtual surround technology, the soundbar can position sound in vertical space. S-Force PRO virtually reproduces the surround sound field, with audio coming from both sides. With this, entertainment lovers can enjoy rich, cinematic surround sound without cluttering their living space,” it added. — BVR