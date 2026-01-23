Multinational technology firm Google announced on Thursday a major update to its artificial intelligence (AI) model, Gemini, where users even beginners, can begin developing software through the new Google AI Studio.

​In a statement, the tech company said that through Google AI Studio, powered by Gemini 3, software development is now heading into an era of “vibe coding.”

​This means that the user can just provide a prompt or idea, while the AI, such as Google AI Studio, does the work by handling the code, visuals, and logic.

​Google said that, basically, even beginners with no programming background can create software with the new update.

​”We’re moving from a world where you have to write every line manually, to a world where you orchestrate,” said Logan Kilpatrick, group product manager at Google DeepMind, the company’s AI research lab.

​”The fundamental skills of critical thinking and creativity are becoming more valuable, not less,” he added.

​Google AI Studio can be accessed through the website aistudio.google.com. Upon visiting the website, there is a chatbox that allows the user to write a prompt for the desired software or application.

​Based on an initial attempt, the indicated prompt generated a working result in minutes, which is aligned with what Google claimed in its statement.

​Multimedia formats such as video, image, and audio inputs can also be uploaded to the platform and integrated into the generated application. Then it can deployed to Google Cloud with a single click, Google said.

The tech giant said that by removing traditional coding barriers, Google is empowering users such as students, educators, and entrepreneurs to focus on innovation, creativity, and real-world problem solving.

​The Gemini app is being used by over 650 million users per month, according to Google’s report in November.— Edg Adrian A. Eva