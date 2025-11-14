The Australian government on Friday expressed its commitment to provide A$3 million (P115.9 million) in humanitarian assistance to support the Philippine government’s response to those affected by recent natural disasters.

In a statement, the Australian Embassy in Manila said Australia, as a reliable friend and strategic partner, is well-positioned to support the Philippine government-led response to the millions affected by recent typhooons Tino and Uwan, as well as those affected by recent earthquakes.

It also said that its humanitarian partners collaborate with local governments and civil societies to coordinate relief efforts and ensure aid reaches those who need it most.

Among the assistance that Australia can provide are in-country shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene support, health services, and food aid.

“Australia always stands ready to support the Philippines,” Marc Innes-Brown, Australia’s ambassador to the Philippines, said in a statement.

“We commend the Philippine Government on their quick and extensive response to multiple disasters impacting millions of Filipinos.”

Mr. Brown also said that the Australian government is ready to work with the Philippine government while response efforts are still ongoing in various parts of the country. — Edg Adrian A. Eva