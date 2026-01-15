CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. has partnered with local firm Entropy Technology to accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure for Philippine organizations.

Entropy will use the Cisco Secure AI Factory in collaboration with Nvidia Corp. to develop and scale AI solutions for telecommunication firms, internet service providers and enterprises. This marks the first local deployment of the Cisco Secure AI Factory.

The partnership aims to enable applications such as network automation, predictive maintenance, broadband analytics, smart traffic management, public safety and cybersecurity.

“As AI adoption accelerates in the Philippines, the need for secure, scalable, and high-performance AI infrastructure has never been greater,” Cisco said in a statement.

The collaboration will allow organizations to process large volumes of data securely, bringing automation and actionable insights into telecommunication networks while supporting broader industry use cases.

According to Cisco’s AI Readiness Index 2025, half of Philippine organizations expect AI workloads to grow by 50% in the next three to five years, but only half have the infrastructure to support this expansion.

“By working together with Entropy, we are empowering local industries to harness emerging technologies securely, reliably, and at scale,” said Cisco Philippines Managing Director Zaza Soriano-Nicart. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz