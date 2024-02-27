THE DEPARTMENT of Budget and Management (DBM) has allotted P106.34 billion under this year’s national budget for the government’s so-called conditional cash transfer program.

In a statement, the agency said the amount had been earmarked for the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (“4Ps”), which is expected to benefit about 4.4 million Filipino families.

The fund includes rice and health subsidies worth P600 and P750 a month. It also covers school subsidies worth P300-P700 a month for more than 7 million students.

This year’s allocation is 3.57% higher than a year earlier.

“This significant funding will greatly benefit millions of our countrymen who are in dire need,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said in the statement.

“As directed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., we will ensure that 4Ps under ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ will be provided with needed funding support as this program serves as a lifeline that bridges dreams to reality for many Filipinos,” she added.

The law provides cash transfers to poor households for as long as seven years to improve nutrition, health and education of children until they turn 18.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which enforces the program, earlier said close to 800,000 families who graduated from the program had been reinstated as beneficiaries. About 200,000 households have been waitlisted.

DSWD with the help of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is looking at a plan to index cash grants to inflation. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz