METRO PACIFIC Investments Corp.’s (MPIC) digital healthcare arm mWell or Metro Pacific Health Tech Corp. has launched a new version of its wellness ring with built-in ECG monitoring.

The mWell ECG Ring follows the original mWell Ring launched in May 2024 and has a daily heart monitoring feature. It is now available for an introductory price of P12,999 (regular price is P13,999) with free shipping and no monthly subscription fee. It can be purchased via the mWell app’s eShop or online at https://shop.mwell.com.ph/pages/mwell-ecg-ring.

“mWell envisions a future where every Filipino has access to preventive healthcare that is both accessible and affordable,” mWell Chairman and MPIC Chairman and President Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

“The ECG Ring helps us deliver medical insights that fit into real life. Everyone should be able to take the right steps for their health every single day, and not only when they’re sick.”

The wearable device has an ECG monitor, heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, sleep monitor, and electrical heart sensor.

It is made of titanium with a scratch-free finish and has a lightweight design, IP68 water resistance rating, and a seven-day battery life.

“On top of all existing mWell Ring features, users can now view ECG results directly on the mWell app and share them with their doctors as a PDF file through messaging apps or e-mail, making it easy to get timely medical advice. These readings, along with other health data, can be securely stored in their mWell Health ID to support continuity of care and make it easier to track progress over time,” said Chaye Cabal-Revilla, mWell president and CEO and MPIC chief finance, risk, and sustainability officer.

“As a physician, I believe wearable devices like the ECG Ring are a game-changer for personalized care,” Raymond Francis Sarmiento, chief operating officer of mWell, said. “They make it possible to monitor vital signs effortlessly and detect early warning signs, helping turn prevention into an everyday habit.”

Cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of death in the Philippines, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — BVR