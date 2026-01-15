MACTAN, CEBU — Xiaomi Corp. on Thursday launched in the Philippine market the REDMI Note 15 Series that is marketed to have enhanced durability, long battery life, upgraded imaging features, and flagship-level performance at mid-range pricing.

The series features four smartphone models: the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G, REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G, REDMI Note 15 5G, and REDMI Note 15.

The top-of-the-line REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G is priced at P27,999, and is available in the colors Mocha Brown, Glacier Blue, and Black.

Meanwhile, pricing for the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G, which has two storage variants, starts at P19,999. It comes in Titanium Color, Mist Purple, and Black,

Those who will order the two models from Jan. 16 to 29 get a P2,000 discount and a free Xiaomi Smart Band 10 and Black Box Gift Set. From Jan. 30 to Feb. 8, customers will get the same freebies but no discount.

On the other hand, the base models REDMI Note 15 5G and REDMI Note 15 both come in Glacier Blue, Mist Purple, and Black, and have two storage variants. The 5G model is priced starting from P14,999, while the non-5G model costs as low as P9,999.

The phones are available at P1,000 off and free REDMI Buds 8 Lite and Xiaomi Black Backpack from Jan. 16–29. Those who will order from Jan. 30 to Feb. 8 will only get the gifts.

Promotional offers for REDMI Note 15 Series are also available on mi.com and across various e-commerce platforms, including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

Customers also get a four-year battery replacement warranty, two-year liquid damage coverage and front and back cover replacement, and a comprehensive two-year overall warranty.

Each smartphone purchase also comes with three months of free Spotify Premium and a three-month 100GB cloud storage plan.

“Spanning every model, REDMI Titan Durability integrates a long-lasting battery experience, enhanced drop resistance, and comprehensive dust and water resistance — establishing a new durability standard for REDMI Note Series. REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G and REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G lead the lineup with the most advanced durability features, while all models are engineered to meet the demands of everyday use,” the brand said.

The Philippine launch event was held at Mцvenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu and featured P-pop boy group SB19 as official brand ambassadors.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

The two Pro models both have a silicon-carbon battery with up to 6,580mAh battery life and have 22.5-watt (W) reverse charging support.

They have IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K dust and water resistance ratings and are certified to withstand immersion at depths of up to two meters for 24 hours.

The phones have the same rear camera setup made up of a 200-megapixel (MP) main lens with optical image stabilization and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

Both also have a 6.83-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced durability with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 3,200 nits peak brightness.

“REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G and REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G have achieved SGS Premium Performance Certification, verifying resistance to drops, crushing, and bending. Built on REDMI Titan Structure, both models combine a high-strength motherboard, reinforced mid-frame, and multi-layer shock-absorbing design,” Xiaomi said.

The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Mobile Platform chip, while the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra processor.

The two phone models feature dual speakers with 400% volume boost and Dolby Atmos | Hi-Res support.

Meanwhile, the base models feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a 108MP main camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera, and battery life of up to 6,000mAh with 18W reverse charging support.

They also have dual speakers with 300% volume boost.

The REDMI Note 15 5G features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform chipset, while the REDMI Note 15 has a MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chip.

“Across the lineup, a new generation of Snapdragon and MediaTek chipsets delivers faster performance, smoother graphics, and improved energy efficiency. All models support Google Gemini and Circle to Search with Google, delivering personalized interactions and convenient search,” the brand said.

“Across the series, imaging is further enhanced with creative and AI-powered tools, including an ultra-clear portrait algorithm, Dynamic shots 2.0 for motion effects, and easy editing with direct sharing to Instagram. Post-processing is easier than ever, with REDMI Note 15 Pro models featuring AI Creativity Assistant, while REDMI Note 15 5G and REDMI Note 15 offer a suite of AI image editing tools designed for everyday creativity. Across the entire series, AI Remove Reflection and AI Beautify are supported, enabling cleaner images and one-tap enhancements with minimal effort.”

WEARABLES

Xiaomi also launched new audio wearables, namely the Mijia Smart Audio Glasses and the REDMI Buds 8 Lite.

The Mijia Smart Audio Glasses will be available in three options: Titanium starting from P12,999, and Browline and Pilot-Style starting from P10,999.

The glasses have a speaker system and four built-in microphones.

“Although all lenses can be replaced with prescription ones if needed, both Browline and Titanium come with up to 25% blue light protection lenses. In comparison, Pilot-Style features UV400-protection sunglasses with an up to 99.99% blocking rate of ultraviolet light,” the brand said.

They are powered by a pair of 114mAh custom non-coaxial steel-cased batteries, with a full charge promising up to 13 hours of continuous music playback.

The device can be controlled via the Xiaomi Glasses app.

Meanwhile, the REDMI Buds 8 Lite comes in Black, White, and Blue and is priced starting at P1,199.18.

The wireless earbuds have a 12.4mm titanium-diaphragm driver and support both AAC and SBC audio codecs.

They also feature up to 42dB wide frequency hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC).

“Using a combination of talk and feedback microphones, ANC mode effectively detects and suppresses a broad range of low-frequency ambient noise. For outdoor calls, dual-mic AI environmental noise cancellation comes into play, leveraging the microphone array and AI algorithms to focus on the user’s voice, even against up to 6m/s wind speeds,” Xiaomi said.

In addition to these two, other devices in Xiaomi’s AI of Things lineup are now also available at all authorized online and offline Xiaomi stores: the Mijia Smart Air Purifier Max and the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 6 and 6 Lite. — Bettina V. Roc