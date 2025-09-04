By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

SAMSUNG Electronics Co. has unveiled the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone, a mid-range variant of its flagship Galaxy S25 series as it seeks to widen the reach of its artificial intelligence (AI) mobile devices.

The Galaxy S25 FE was officially launched at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event held on Sept. 4 alongside its new Galaxy Tab S11 devices.

“It is the entry point into our premium Galaxy lineup, especially since it takes a lot of the flagship innovations of an S25 device,” Mark Jedwyn Que, senior product marketing manager at Samsung, said during an exclusive media preview on Aug. 28.

The Galaxy S25 FE comes in four colors: Navy, IcyBlue, JetBlack, and White. Pricing starts at P39,990 for the 128GB storage (exclusively available online), P44,990 for 256GB, while the 512GB variant costs P53,990.

The new smartphone will be available at all Samsung stores beginning Sept. 19.

Powered by One UI 8, the Galaxy S25 FE has Samsung’s popular AI features like Now Bar, Now Brief, and Circle to Search.

The Galaxy S25 FE also has improved camera features. The Object Aware Engine automatically detects objects and lighting, adjusting it to match the most accurate color or texture. Its Low Noise mode helps users take sharper photos under different conditions.

The device also has AI-enhanced creative tools such as the Instant Slow-mo, Generative Edit and Audio Eraser.

The new smartphone has a 12-megapixel (MP) ultra-wide camera, a 50MP wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The 12MP selfie camera, amplified with the ProVisual Engine, offers a 20% improvement in resolution, Mr. Que added.

User data are protected under the Knox Vault feature, while the Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection ensures that each application will only have access to its own data. Meanwhile, the device’s post-quantum cryptography capabilities make it “future-proof” against current and emerging threats, Samsung said.

The Galaxy S25 FE also has the largest battery capacity for an FE device at 4,900mAh. Its charging capacity has been improved to 45 watts, allowing users to reach up to 65% battery life in 30 minutes.

Performance-wise, the device has a vapor chamber that is 10% larger than its predecessor.

The Galaxy S25 FE has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Display with FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, slimmer bezels, and a peak brightness of 1,900 nits.

It weighs 190 grams and is 7.4 millimeters (mm) thick.

Similar to the flagship S25 and S25+ smartphones, the frame of the device is made from enhanced armor aluminum. Its front and back glass are made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for better scratch and drop resistance.

The device also has protection against water and dust with its IP68 rating.

GALAXY TAB S11 SERIES

Samsung also launched the Galaxy Tab S11 series, made up of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and S11 models, which offers enhanced AI features coupled with a thinner and lighter design.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra costs P85,990 with 256GB internal storage and only comes in a 5G variant. Meanwhile, the Tab S11 has Wi-Fi and 5G variants, priced at P56,990 and P61,990, respectively.

The tablets come in the color gray and will be available at Samsung stores by Sept. 26.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is Samsung’s largest and thinnest tablet yet at 5.1 mm and 692 grams, while the Tab S11 offers power and versatility in a compact form, the brand said.

Both models come with the redesigned S Pen, while the upgraded Samsung DeX features an Extended Mode, which allows a dual monitor screen across up to four workspaces.

The devices function on a 3-nanometer processor — the most advanced yet for a Samsung tablet — for faster content rendering and more responsive AI features.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has a battery life of 11,600mAh, while the Tab S11 comes with a 8,400mAh battery.

The devices also have a Dynamic AMOLED 2x display and a break brightness of 1,600 nits.

Its enhanced AI features include Gemini Live, which summarizes articles, charts, and other study materials. Likewise, Drawing Assist converts rough sketches to clean visuals, while the Writing Assist helps fix or adjust a user’s writing tone.

The company has also launched Galaxy S10 Tab Lite, which has features like Handwriting Help and Solve Math for multitasking or everyday use. It is priced at P19,990 for the Wi-Fi variant.

Also available now are Samsung’s latest wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds3 FE and the Galaxy Buds Core, which cost P6,990 and P2,690, respectively.