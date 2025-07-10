SAMSUNG Electronics Co. has unveiled its latest lineup of foldable devices, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7, which are now available for pre-order in the Philippines until July 31.

It also launched the Galaxy Watch8 Series, which updates its smartwatch lineup with two new models, the Watch8 and Watch8 Classic. It also rolled out the new Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The devices were launched at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event held in New York on July 9.

“This next chapter of foldables brings together design and engineering, with AI (artificial intelligence) built specifically for the foldable form,” TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience Division at Samsung Electronics said in a statement.

“It gives people the ultra experience they want — powerful, immersive, intelligent, and portable all in one,” he said.

GALAXY Z FOLD7

The Galaxy Fold7’s price starts at P112,990 for the 256 gigabyte (GB) model while the 512GB variant is priced at P112,990. Both have 12GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, the 1 terabyte internal storage model with 16GB memory costs P141,990.

It comes in four colors: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and online exclusives Jetblack and Mint.

The phone has an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display, which is about 11% larger than its predecessor, with 2,600 nits of brightness. Meanwhile, the cover screen measures 6.5 inches and is now wider as it features a new 21:9 aspect ratio. Both have a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Samsung said the Fold7 is its thinnest and lightest Fold phone yet, as it weighs just 215 grams and is 8.9mm thick when folded and 4.2mm when unfolded.

It also has a thinner and lighter Armor FlexHinge with a newly implemented multi-rail structure that reduces visible creasing and strengthens durability by evenly dispersing stress.

Its cover display is made with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, while the main display has a titanium plate layer and increased Ultra-Thin Glass for better durability. The phone also has advanced Armor Aluminum in the frame and hinge housing.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and runs on One UI 8 to power its AI-powered features, including Gemini Live.

The Fold7’s rear camera setup features a new 200-megapixel (MP) wide-angle camera, along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto lens. It also has a 10MP selfie camera on the cover and a 10MP main front camera.

The phone also has AI-powered tools for photo and video processing.

It has a 4,400mAh dual battery that supports fast wireless charging. It also has an IP48 water resistance rating.

GALAXY Z FLIP7

Meanwhile, Samsung launched two new compact foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip7 and the smaller Flip7 FE.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is priced at P70,990 for the model with 12GB memory and 256GB internal storage, while the 12GB+512GB variant costs P78,990.

On the other hand, pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is at P56,990 for the 8GB+128GB model and at P60,990 for the 12GB+256GB model.

The Flip7 has an edge-to-edge 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow cover display, while the Flip7 FE has a smaller 3.4-inch cover screen.

For the main display, the Flip7 has a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, and the Flip7FE’s display measures 6.7 inches. Both have a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The smartphones have a dual rear camera system that includes a 50MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The phones also have a 10MP front selfie camera.

“Galaxy Z Flip7 takes selfies to the next level, right from the FlexWindow. Real-Time Filters now lets users preview and perfect FlexCam shots instantly. And with the new Zoom Slider, users can quickly zoom in or out with just a swipe — making it perfect for capturing a full outfit or fitting everyone into the frame for a flawless group selfie,” Samsung said.

“With Dual Preview, the photographer and the subject can see the composition live on the FlexWindow, helping users nail the perfect shot on the first go.”

Both Flip7 Series phones have an IP48 water resistance rating. They also run on One UI 8, supporting the on-device AI experience.

SMARTWATCHES

Lastly, the company also launched its latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch8, Galaxy Watch8 Classic, and the new Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Pricing for the Galaxy Watch8 starts at P20,990 for the 40mm with Bluetooth model, while the 44mm with Bluetooth variant costs P22,990. The 400mm with LTE Watch 8 is priced at P23,990.

For the Galaxy Watch8 Classic, retail prices are P29,990 for the 44mm with Bluetooth model and P32,990 for the 46mm with LTE variant.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm with LTE) costs P40,990.

“The Galaxy Watch8 series suits diverse lifestyles and provides advanced capabilities, setting a new standard for style and personalized health experiences,” Samsung said.

“Building upon the foundation of the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s cushion design, this series boasts the thinnest, most comfortable Galaxy Watch ever for continuous health tracking.”

The Watch8 series watches have sapphire crystal Super AMOLED screens with the Always On Display feature.

They run on One UI Watch with Wear OS 6 powered by Samsung.

Among the health features integrated in the new smartwatches are Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load, Running Coach and Antioxidant Index, as well as stress and energy level trackers. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante