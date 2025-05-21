THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the release of more than P1.4 billion for the implementation of a peace-building program to support development in conflict-ridden areas.

“We immediately approved the release of Special Allotment Release Order (SARO), amounting to P1.4 billion, for the implementation of PAMANA Program, as we fully support President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s peace and national development agenda,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said.

The Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) Program consisted of micro-level interventions to respond to conflict and strengthen peace-building efforts, as well as support reconstruction and development in conflict-affected and vulnerable areas.

The program, implemented by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, has two tracks: the PAMANA Peace and Development Project and the PAMANA Local Government Unit-led Livelihood Track.

The PAMANA Peace and Development Project was allocated P351.071 million for the capacity building of 198 target areas/communities in the following regions: CAR, I, II, IV A-B, VI-VIII, X, and XIII.

Meanwhile, the latter, which offers livelihood assistance programs has set aside P1.049 billion for 981 target areas for Sustainable Livelihood Associations in regions CAR, II-VI, NIR, IX, and XIII. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante