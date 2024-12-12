A SHIFT from multiple cybersecurity tools to a unified data security platform is expected to happen among organizations next year to enhance visibility and control of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven threats, according to a cybersecurity company.

“We honestly believe organizations will start to move more and more to a single platform in order to address the types of sophisticated threats,” Steven Sherman, Palo Alto Networks regional vice-president for ASEAN, said in a media briefing last week.

Mr. Sherman said cyberattacks have become more sophisticated and faster over time.

“In the past, we would see an attack that would take an x time frame — say days or weeks — that became reduced to hours, which then became minutes,” he said.

“Organizations are being attacked quicker now at a greater scale, with a higher level of sophistication.”

Palo Alto said a unified platform will help organizations build better resilience against such cyber threats by providing end-to-end visibility and context, spanning code repositories, cloud workloads, networks, and security operations centers.

“The convergence of all security layers onto a unified platform will optimize resources, improve overall efficiency, and enable organizations to build more resilient, adaptive defenses against evolving threats,” it said.

“Ultimately, this creates a more holistic security architecture with fewer dashboards,” it added.

In the Philippines, 174 cybersecurity incidents have occurred in November, according to the Philippine National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-PH).

The latest report revealed 83 cases of data breaches (leaks/exfiltration), which was the most common incident last month. Malware followed with 55 cases, together with 19 cases of compromised system-web application cybersecurity management system issues.

Compromised systems-web application (framework), phishing, technical assistance, compromised server, compromised network/infrastructure, and ransomware issues are also included in the incidents handled by CERT-PH.

CERT-PH added that government and emergency services ranked first in the critical infrastructures that saw the highest rate of incidents last month at 100 cases or 57.5%. The academe, telecommunications, healthcare, private institutions, military, finance, and banking sectors also reported cybersecurity threats. — Almira Louise S. Martinez