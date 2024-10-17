ANKER INNOVATIONS has launched its Zolo line of portable power banks and charger adapters in the Philippines.

The Zolo Power Bank series is available in two power capacities, namely 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh.

“Anker’s Zolo Power Bank Series allows users to charge two devices simultaneously, offering a compact yet powerful charging solution for those always on the move. With a lightweight build, it’s the perfect travel companion, whether for a quick day trip or a long journey,” the company said in a statement.

Both models have built-in USB-C and Lightning cables and have a total of four outputs, two inputs and an integrated display.

The Zolo Power Bank 10K mAh model has dimensions of 109.9 x 65.5 x 25 millimeters (mm), while the 20K variant measures 119.9 x 73.4 x 31.4 mm.

Anker said the 10,000 mAh model can provide at least two full charges for most smartphones.

“With 30 watts (W) of fast charging power, the Anker Zolo cuts charging times significantly, which means there’s no need for breaks; you’ll catch the sunset in time to take those pics because the Zolo Power Bank can power up the iPhone 15 by up to 57% in just 30 minutes,” it said.

“The Zolo Power Bank also comes equipped with a real-time digital display, letting you stay on top of your remaining battery life. The device also features a charging reminder, so you never have to second-guess whether your power bank needs a recharge before your next big adventure,” Anker added.

Meanwhile, the company also released new versions of its 20W and 30W Zolo Charger power adapters.

“Featuring a single USB-C port, these chargers deliver power up to three times faster than their predecessors, making them the perfect match for your Zolo Power Bank with a built-in USB-C cable,” Anker said.

“The upgraded temperature control ensures a safer experience, charging at temperatures 13°C lower than standard chargers. Thanks to innovative stacking technology, the Zolo Chargers are also 25% smaller, offering compact convenience without the excess heat,” it added.

The Zolo Power Bank and Zolo Charger are available in three colors: white, pink, and blue. They are now available for purchase via anker.ph and through Anker’s Shopee and Lazada stores. — BVR