MAJORITY of Filipinos expect more online data leaks and growing artificial intelligence (AI) adoption to affect their jobs this year, according to global market research company Ipsos.

It also found that Filipinos expect decreased use of social media platforms this year.

The Ipsos Global Advisor 2024 Predictions survey showed the Philippines was one of the top countries with these expectations, with the share of respondents agreeing with these three categories at about 11% above the global average.

The company surveyed 34 countries through its online platform, with 1,000 respondents coming from the Philippines.

The report showed that 64% of Filipino respondents believe their personal data could be leaked on the Internet, higher than the global average of 55%.

The Philippines was the second most attacked country by web threats in 2022, with 39,387,052 internet-borne threats detected, according to data from Kaspersky. It recorded 24,737 crypto-phishing cases, 15,732 mobile malware cases, and 50 mobile banking Trojan cases in 2022.

Sam Jacoba, founding president of the National Association of Data Protection Officers of the Philippines, likewise expects more incidents of cyberattacks this year.

“The government, private sector, and communities of practice have to be more vigilant,” he told BusinessWorld in an interview. “Do not let up in awareness, education, training, certification, and consistent hardening of critical infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, AI continued to affect the livelihood expectations of Filipinos, with 73% of respondents believing that growing adoption of the technology will likely lead to job losses versus the global average of 64%.

Some 48% of Filipinos said AI is unlikely to help create new jobs, above the 44% global average.

Data and analytics firm GlobalData said generative AI job posts spiked in the third quarter of last year amid competition in the digital landscape, with medium- and long-term talent plans in development for adaptability.

Analytics from the employment-focused social media platform LinkedIn also showed a 2.4 times increase in job posts mentioning AI in Southeast Asian markets from three years ago, with a 1.7 times growth in applications versus those that do not mention it.

It observed that 76% of Filipino professionals expect a significant change in their jobs driven by AI, with 55% already using generative AI, citing efficiency and productivity benefits.

Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis, Jr., president of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines, told BusinessWorld that the labor force must recognize and adapt to both challenges and opportunities presented by technological advancements.

“Job seekers and employees need to adapt to maintain their availability for the job market,” he said. “Know what areas they can skill themselves in.”

Meanwhile, 56% of Filipinos expect to use social media less this year, higher than the 41% global average. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola