LOGISTICAL support is a challenge for Filipino micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), especially in the global market, according to e-commerce platform Shopee.

Harnessing the transformative potential of technology is key to facilitating long-term growth for Filipino sellers, Vincent Lee, head of Shopee Philippines, said in an e-mailed press release on Thursday.

Shopee Philippines launched its #TatakPinoy International initiative on Tuesday, which offers free cross-border logistics support for Filipino MSMEs to expand and connect with international customers.

The program will be available to all Shopee sellers soon, initially opening in its markets in Singapore and Malaysia, the company said.

The platform and its third-party logistics partners will process order fulfillments for sellers through a system similar to what they currently use, it added.

“Sellers and brands can maintain their local selling experience but can now reach a wider buyer pool and higher order volume to expand their consumer base to Shopee users in other markets.”

“This underlines our dedication to fostering local economic growth and forging sustainable opportunities for our community of local MSMEs,” Mr. Lee said.

Shopee Philippines aims to benefit local sellers and enhance cultural exchange and collaboration across Southeast Asia, in line with the broader economic goals of the country.

The initiative hopes to “empower local sellers to expand their business and connect with international customers, strengthening the global presence of Filipino brands,” the company noted.

“It will also empower Filipino entrepreneurs and artisans to showcase their talents and products to an international audience, promoting Philippine culture, craftsmanship, and ingenuity globally,” it added.

The platform also offers learning and livestreaming tools for entrepreneurs — avenues to form communities with key opinion leaders and buyers.—Miguel Hanz L. Antivola