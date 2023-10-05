FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT application Lista targets to double its transactions, downloads, and users year on year, a top official said.

“I think like every startup, it’s to keep doubling our numbers. That’s the mandate of our investors. So, it’s to keep doubling and growing the numbers,” Lista Co-Founder Aaron M. Villegas told BusinessWorld when asked about their target.

The company recorded 2.4 million transactions worth P7.8 billion as of November 2022. Excluding expenses, it saw 2.3 million transactions valued at P5.5 billion.

It also booked 1.4 million downloads nationwide in the period.

The simplicity of Lista has helped drive the increase in the company’s figures as it is used to record daily transactions, with users also tapping features like Cashflow Sync, which allows the app to sync transactions from different e-wallets and banks, and Credit Score, Mr. Villegas said.

The company has also partnered with different platforms, micro lenders and financial institutions to improve Lista, it added.

These partner firms include Credit Information Corp., Credit Information Bureau, Inc., as well as personal finance platform Moneymax.

Lista also recently rebranded to focus more on the individual consumer segment, veering away from its original target market of small businesses.

“When we started in mid-2021, [the app] was catered to sari-sari stores and small businesses. What we saw is that after a year, majority of the hundreds of thousands of users we had were not actually sari-sari stores but individual Filipinos using the app to keep track of their expenses, [or] keep track of utang (debt) from friends and family,” Mr. Villegas said.

“So, the old brand that we had was not resonating with that new cohort of user. So, we decided to rebrand with the focus on personal users, especially the younger demographic,” he added.

The rebranded app has a new logo with new features such as Budget Buddy, Credit Score, Cashflow Sync, and optical character recognition, the company said. — A.M.C. Sy