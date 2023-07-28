Samsung Electronics Co. recently launched in the Philippines its next generation of foldable flagship smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5, alongside new tablets and watches.

Foldables target Generation MZ (millennials and Gen Z) consumers’ flair for both unique self-expression and productivity, Anthony Simon Wee, head of flagship mobile experience at Samsung Philippines, said during a briefing.

“The Galaxy Z Flip5 aims to be your ultimate pocketable self-expression tool, and the Galaxy Z Fold5 is PC-like power in your pocket,” Mr. Wee said.

“The number one reason for purchase and satisfaction of the Galaxy Z Fold is its large screen at 72%,” he said on market survey results. “For the Galaxy Z Flip — design and function at 73%.”

The new generation of foldables target providing a premium and durable feel for consumers, according to Mr. Wee.

The two foldable devices feature the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Durability improvements pivot on the integrated hinge module that prevents debris from getting in and allows its screens to sit flush when closed, compared to older generations.

Both are IPX8 rated for water and dust resistance with armor aluminum frames and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 applied to the front and back.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 has a large 3.4-inch folder-shaped Super AMOLED Flex Window, which can support multi-widget use, quick toggle settings, and a full QWERTY keyboard.

This allows users to maximize the rear dual cameras through FlexCam, Dual Preview, and Flex Mode, as users can make real-time selfie adjustments and quickly edit shots on a bigger screen.

The new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered image signal processing (ISP) corrects noise and enhances details and color tone for low-light images.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold5 improves portability with its weight of 253 grams and thickness of 13.4 millimeters folded.

It has a 7.6-inch main display that supports a peak brightness of 1,750 nits.

It has productivity enhancements with optimization of third-party apps, alongside its Taskbar that now allows users to quickly switch between four recent apps, move content with two-handed drag and drop, and run an app in the background with hidden pop-up.

Together with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, AI enhances graphics and enables multi-game functionality supported by the device’s cooling system.

“Samsung is setting the standard of foldables and continually refining the experience,” said TM Roh, president and head of mobile experience business at Samsung Electronics, in a press statement.

“Every day, more people choose our foldables because they offer an experience people want that they can’t get on any other device,” he added.

The Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra feature an 11-inch, 12.4-inch, and 16.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, respectively.

The tablets are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with heat efficiency due to its two-way dissipation.

The lineup is now granted an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Its in-box S Pen is also IP68 rated.

It has an improved quad-speaker system supported by Dolby Atmos.

The Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic highlight personal health guidance through improved features such as Sleep Score Factors, Sleep Coaching, Personalized Heart Rate Zone, and Body Composition, among others.

“We are delivering on our commitment to democratize advanced health monitoring tools, now offering easier access right from the wrist,” Mr. Roh said.

“From sleep and fitness coaching to nutritional insights, Samsung is providing new and convenient ways to help users gain understanding and take action for better health and wellness.”

Both watches come in a 1.3- or 1.5-inch display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

The new lineup of Galaxy devices is available for pre-order until August 17. General availability starts on August 18.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 retails at P64,990 for the 256GB variant and P71,990 for the 512GB variant.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold5 retails at P98,990 for the 256GB variant, P105,990 for the 512GB variant, and P119,990 for the 1TB variant.

Both smartphones offer pre-order discounts on other products, free storage upgrades, and a one-year support service.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S9 series include free storage upgrade, a free Book Cover Keyboard, a free one-year Microsoft 365 subscription, and free four months of YouTube Premium. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola