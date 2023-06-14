Filipino consumers ranked first in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region for their willingness to share data for personalized experiences with trusted brands, while also expecting clear data privacy measures, according to a consumer study.

In Twilio’s recent report on consumer data revolution in APAC, 92% of Filipino respondents were open to share personal data with brands, inclined to tailored consumer experiences.

On one hand, 31% of consumers in the Philippines expressed the same willingness even amid a major data breach from a brand.

On the other hand, the brand’s transparency and proactiveness in data privacy increased the amount to 68%, the study noted.

“Today, consumers expect brands to protect their data and be upfront about how their data is being used,” said Nicholas Kontopoulos, vice president of marketing for APAC and Japan at Twilio.

“The combination of skepticism towards third-party data, along with the willingness to share data with trusted brands, is forging the pathway to a healthy and sustainable data-sharing ecosystem in the Philippines and across the region,” he added.

The government has responded with legislations such as the Data Privacy Act and SIM Card Registration Act to deter digital fraud and cybercrime.

The central bank also kicked off the year with a “Check-Protect-Report” information drive to educate and protect financial consumers.

Moreover, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) signed a memorandum of understanding with leading telecommunications companies last May to strengthen urgent data protection measures.

A joint task force will be established to work toward a ‘joint information dissemination campaign’ on educating the public regarding existing fraud schemes and how to report them, the NPC said.

More than just legal compliance and cybercrime response, data transparency and privacy initiatives from brands are increasingly becoming business imperatives — standards that drive business value.

64% of Filipino consumers expect brands to provide clear information on how their data will be used, while 69% call for brands to ask for consent first, the study said.

Twilio’s State of Customer Engagement Report 2023 also noted that 46% of Filipino consumers stopped purchasing from a brand after their expectations for data transparency were not met.

“Following phases of hype and skepticism, it is evident that clear and concise communication, together with trust, will underpin the next phase of growth for the digital consumer experience,” the study noted. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola