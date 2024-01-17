By Miguel Hanz L. Antivola, Reporter

Smart Communications, Inc., the wireless unit of PLDT Inc., posted the fastest median download speed of 37.64 megabits per second (Mbps) in the fourth quarter of 2023, maintaining its lead among mobile operators, according to global network testing firm Ookla.

In its fourth quarter mobile performance report for the Philippines released on Wednesday, Ookla said Ayala-led Globe Telecom, Inc. had a median download speed of 26.44 Mbps, followed by DITO Telecommunity Corp. with 19.74 Mbps.

Out of the three operators, Smart delivered a steady rise in median download speed throughout last year, up from 35.56 Mbps in the third quarter, 35.39 Mbps in the second quarter, and 33.39 Mbps in the first quarter.

For major cell phone manufacturers in the fourth quarter, devices from Apple recorded the fastest median download speed with 51.19 Mbps.

It was followed by Samsung (37.76 Mbps), Xiaomi (30.66 Mbps), Huawei (19.98 Mbps), and Infinix (18.90 Mbps).

However, in terms of median upload speed, Infinix topped the list with 7.49 Mbps, followed by Samsung (7.40 Mbps), Xiaomi (7.34 Mbps), Apple (7.13 Mbps), and Huawei (6.05 Mbps).

In December last year, the Philippines posted a median download speed of 28.12 Mbps and upload speed of 6.89 Mbps.

Ookla released 52 new market analyses for the fourth quarter, with insights from its Speedtest Intelligence platform.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.