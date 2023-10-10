Sony is keen on providing safety features in its televisions to mitigate the prevalent lack of adult supervision among children, the multinational electronics company said on Monday.

“Television can play a role in a child’s cognitive development,” Sony said in an e-mailed press statement. “However, the impact of screen exposure depends on viewing habits and consumption.”

“With proper regulation, guidance, and by using the right tools and devices, parents can maximize the benefits of TV and ensure a safe home entertainment experience for children,” it added.

A study from the National Council for Children’s Television said that 48.3% of its respondents aged nine to 17 watching TV were supervised by an adult.

Additionally, a review published in Frontiers in Psychology last year said that the viewing context is a major determinant of children’s development, which begs consideration given the “impossible removal” of screens from any environment.

“Indeed, supervised viewing of appropriate-age content in the foreground can be beneficial, particularly when interactions occur,” it said.

“It is imperative to inform caregivers… about the risks associated with prolonged exposure to screen viewing in the wrong context and instead reinforce contexts that promote learning, such as viewing chosen age-adapted content and viewing with adult supervision.”

According to Sony, its BRAVIA TVs are equipped with the Google TV Kids feature, which allows parents to select apps, create watch lists, and apply content restrictions for their children. Sony’s BRAVIA TVs have large screens with 4K resolution and immersive sound.

The XR line comes with a camera and proximity alert to establish a recommended viewing distance and prevent audio-visual complications.

“It’s worth noting that while [these] can offer safety in TV consumption, watching with guardians and parents is still the best way to guarantee a safe viewing experience for children,” Sony said. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola