by Miguel Hanz L. Antivola, Reporter

Travel platform Klook said the Philippines has contributed 76% to the revenues of its affiliate program for nano and micro social media creators.

“Filipinos are such natural content creators – creative, informative, and entertaining – with a knack for genuinely engaging with their audiences,” Michelle Ho, general manager of Klook Philippines and Thailand, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are amazed at how they draw on their unique perspectives to connect with their followers locally and globally,” she added.

“They’ve become one of our strongest allies in advocating for finding joy in travel and exploring the Philippines and the rest of the world.”

Klook noted that nine out of 10 millennial and Generation Z travelers were dependent on social media recommendations for trip bookings, with its Asia Pacific market making up 80% of the company’s mobile bookings.

The Klook Kreator Program has grown to cater to a global community of 15,000 creators in 13 social media platforms with 1.5 billion impressions as of last year, it added.

The Philippines comprised about 12% of its base with over 1,800 creators participating in the affiliate program.

Klook reached its highest single-day sales last year, with $100 million and 200 million online impressions, which it noted to be driven by user-generated content in Asia Pacific.

Additionally, it revealed Manila Ocean Park and Enchanted Kingdom as the top attractions in the Philippines.

It also found Shinkansen, or bullet trains that operate at the highest rail speed, as the most availed Klook offering in the local market.