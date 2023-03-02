SMART devices provider HONOR Philippines last week launched two laptops, the MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15, in the Philippine market.

Both laptops are equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, which have new graphics architecture and artificial intelligence-based performance advancements, as well as low blue light and flicker-free certifications from T√úV Rheinland, an eye comfort certification provider, for eye protection.

“We are very excited to bring in the HONOR MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 in the Philippine market to cater to the demand of the consumers who have been wanting to try ceaseless connectivity with their HONOR devices,” Stephen Cheng, HONOR Philippines vice-president, said in a statement.

The HONOR MagicBook X 14 has a lightweight aluminum body, weighs 1.38 kg, and is 15.9-mm thin. It also has an 84% screen-to-body ratio and 4.88-mm ultra-slim bezels on three sides.

The HONOR MagicBook X 15, on the other hand, weighs 1.56 kg and has a screen-to-body ratio of 87%.

Both laptop models support multiscreen collaboration, which allows users to multitask between different devices.

Users can connect their smartphone with the laptop, drag files across, and make edits with one single keyboard. A fingerprint reading power button also enables instant access for a more secure login experience.

HONOR said users can expect up to 9.9 hours of local 1080p video playback — or 9.2 hours of webpage browsing — on a single full charge of the laptop models’ 56Wh battery.

The 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 and i3-1115G4 versions of the HONOR MagicBook X 14 are available to purchase at HONOR kiosks and online merchant stores at P27,990.

The 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 and i3-1115G4 versions of the HONOR MagicBook X 15 are also available at the same locations for P37,990. — Patricia B. Mirasol