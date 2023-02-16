SMART devices brand HONOR this week announced that it will launch its first laptop product for the year and a new smartphone in the Philippines on Feb. 22.

HONOR Philippines will launch next week two MagicBook X series laptops, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 and X 15, it said in a statement on Monday.

The company said the laptops deliver “superb performance” for both work and play.

“The HONOR MagicBook X 14 and HONOR MagicBook X 15 support multi-screen collaboration allowing users to multi-task between different devices. Users can seamlessly connect their smartphone with the laptop, dragging files across and making edits with one single keyboard,” it said.

“A handy fingerprint reading power button enables instant access when starting up the HONOR MagicBook X 14 and HONOR MagicBook X 15 for a more secure and effortless login experience,” it added.

Based on HONOR’s website, the two laptops have an aluminum alloy body, with the X 14 having a 14-inch display and the X 15 featuring a 15.6-inch screen.

Both have models powered by Intel Core i3 (256GB storage) or i5 (512GB) processors that have 8GB memory.

The laptops also support 65-watt fast charging via USB-C.

The brand will also launch in the Philippines the HONOR X7a smartphone, which it said is the sibling of the X9a 5G and features a longer battery life.

The phone has a 6,000mAh battery and features a 6.74-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

It comes in a 4GB memory + 128GB storage model and a 6GB+128GB version, based on HONOR’ website.

The X7a has a quad rear camera setup made up of a 50-megapixel (MP) main camera, a 5MP wide angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. It supports video recording of up to 1080p.

The rear camera has several capture modes, such as portrait, panorama, HDR, time-lapse, super macro and smiley face capture, among others.

The phone also has an 8MP front camera that supports 2D face recognition.

“We are really excited to be introducing our new devices in the market, an affordable smartphone with 3 days of battery life and our line of laptops that will complete the HONOR ecosystem. To our HONOR fans, stay tuned on Feb. 22!” Stephen Cheng, HONOR vice-president for Marketing, was quoted as saying.