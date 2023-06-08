HONOR Philippines is set to launch on June 8 its flagship Magic5 Pro smartphone in the country, it said last week.

“We are extremely excited to Unleash the Power of Magic on June 8, 2023, so join us live to unveil the HONOR Magic5 Pro. Witness the real Magic as we share the breakthroughs in design, display, photography, and performance of this new HONOR flagship,” HONOR Philippines Vice-President Stephen Cheng was quoted as saying in a statement.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro will be launched live on HONOR Philippines’ Facebook page at 7pm.

The phone features enhanced hardware and advanced technologies, the brand said.

Its Super Triple Falcon Camera System has a 50-megapixel (MP) wide camera, a 50-MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom, and a multi-spectrum color sensor.

“The camera also sports a breakthrough AI Motion Sensing Capture, enabling users to shoot their best moments, every time. The HONOR Magic5 Pro is equipped with IMAX Enhanced Movie Master to produce cinematic style videos, taking videography to a whole new level,” HONOR Philippines said.

The phone also comes with a 12-MP front camera with a 3D depth camera.

The Magic5 Pro has 6.81-inch LTPO Quad-Curved Floating Display featuring a Novel Display Luminance Enhancement Technology for an immersive experience.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and supported by HONOR’s GPU Turbo X. It runs on MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro also has IP68 water and dust resistance.

It is powered by 1 5,100 mAh battery that supports fast charging.

“The durable device can also withstand being submerged in water of depths up to 1.5m for 30 minutes, demonstrating HONOR’s exquisite craftsmanship and exceptional product quality,” the company said.

Based on HONOR’s global website, the phone comes in two color options, namely Meadow Green and Black. It has 12GB of storage and 512GB RAM.