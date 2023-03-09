SMART devices brand HONOR will launch the X8a, the latest smartphone in its X Series lineup, in the Philippines next week.

The X8a will arrive in the country on March 14, HONOR Philippines said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As promised to our HONOR fans, we will continuously give the smartest and most affordable solutions to our consumers’ needs. With the new HONOR X8a, users can take more breath-taking photos in high quality with its 100MP ultra-clear camera and enjoy a premium edgeless display,” HONOR Philippines Vice-President for Marketing Stephen Cheng was quoted as saying.

The new phone has a 100-megapixel rear camera, which HONOR said is the highest megapixel count for a camera among its X Series phones.

“Paired with the Super Resolution AI technology, the HONOR X8a also enables users to take stunning, high-definition photos with greater ease and convenience than ever before,” the company said.

Based on HONOR’s website, the X8a’s rear camera array also has a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens.

The phone also features a 16MP selfie camera.

The HONOR X8a has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Mediatek Helio G88 chipset. It has a 4,500mAh battery compatible with 22.5-watt HONOR SuperCharge.

The phone has 128GB in storage and has two memory options: 6GB and 8GB.

It comes in three colors: Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Titanium Silver.

“To create a stylish look and feel, the HONOR X8a features a flat-edge design with smooth rounded corners. The sharp, clean lines not only add a touch of attitude to the design, but also give the device a comfortable and secure grip, demonstrating a subtle balance between form and function,” the smart devices brand added.

The local launch of the X8a on March 14 will be streamed live on HONOR Philippines’ Facebook page.