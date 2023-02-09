SMARTPHONE brand realme is set to launch in the Philippines on Feb. 14 its 10 Pro Series devices, the 10 Pro 5G and the 10 Pro+ 5G.

“For every generation of the Number Series, realme has brought leap-forward innovation more accessible to its consumers. From the first ever Quad Camera setup to hit the country with the realme 5, to the revolutionizing 65-watt fast charging with the realme 7 Pro, to the Sony IMX766 sensor backed realme 9 Pro+, we can really see the brand’s commitment to provide at least one key aspect to its Number Series,” Austine Huang, realme Philippines’ vice-president for marketing, was quoted as saying in a statement.

“This time around, realme is focusing on display with the introduction of the 120Hz Large Flagship Tier Displays for its realme 10 Pro Series. We hope that this feature will #DisplayNewVision to our users,” Ms. Huang said.

More details about the phones will be announced during the launch event on Feb. 14, 12pm, that will be streamed on realme’s official Facebook page.

The company said the realme 10 Pro series phones have “flagship-level” displays at a mid-range price point.

The realme 10 Pro+ 5G features a 120Hz AMOLED screen with a 6.7-inch curved display made with 0.65mm double-reinforced glass. It has a FHD+ resolution at 2412×1080, a 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and brightness of up to 950 Nits.

Meanwhile, the realme 10 Pro 5G has a 120Hz Boundless display that the brand said is “nearly bezel-less” with a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.76%.

“Alongside these features include a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, support for 6 Levels Refresh Rates and lastly, a 680 Nits brightness level even under direct sunlight. The realme 10 Pro 5G also makes use of Double-Reinforced Glass for added durability,” it said.

“Additionally, both smartphones are awarded with a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification which means that users are guaranteed reduced blue light emission without the compromise for visual image quality,” realme added.

The two devices have 5G capable processors, with the 10 Pro powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and the realme 10 Pro+ 5G coming with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G.

“The 5G capabilities of both smartphones means it can seamlessly keep up with its users’ day-to-day smartphone activities, may it be for productivity, or leisure,” realme said.

The phones also offer large storage options with RAM expansion technology. The realme 10 Pro+ 5G will come in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB storage variants, while the realme 10 Pro 5G will have a 8GB+256GB version.

“They will also both have a more enhanced realme UI, based on Android 13, which elevates several features including better stability, power efficiency, as well as security, and more optimal performance,” the company said.

The realme 10 Pro Series 5G phones come with 5,000mAh batteries that support fast charging.

Both feature the 108-megapixel ProLight Camera that has a Samsung HM6 Sensor for high resolution shots, and come with realme UI’s ProLight Imaging Technology with a new feature called HyperShot Imaging Architecture that improves image processing, clarity, and night shots. The cameras also have new features such as One Shot, Super Group Portrait and AI Video Tracking. — BVR