Games Friday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2 p.m. — CSB vs EAC

4 p.m. — San Beda vs San Sebastian

SAN BEDA University hopes to draw another inspiring performance from its second unit as it squares off with San Sebastian College-Recoletos today in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Fil-Canadian Jomel Puno should come in inspired after he came off the bench to spearhead the Red Lions’ dramatic 62-60 come-from-behind victory over the University of Perpetual Help Altas Tuesday.

Mr. Puno served as San Beda’s tree of life as he starred in his team’s most recent win.

There, he scored 12 points including five that came in late that went with 17 rebounds.

Fellow second stringers Nygel Gonzales and Emman Tagle likewise came through in helping Mr. Puno fill the void while their starters struggled.

“I was telling them that even the best players struggle so I’m happy the others stepped up,” said San Beda coach Yuri Escueta.

If the Red Lions, currently at No. 2 with a 5-2 mark, win again in their 4 p.m. match with the Stags (3-5), they will close the gap between them and the Mapua Cardinals, the league leaders with a 7-1 card.

Also getting help from his bench was College of St. Benilde (CSB) mentor Charles Tiu, who had to sit out starting big men Will Gozum — the reigning league MVP — and Miguel Corteza late to escape with a 72-66 triumph over Arellano University.

It was the Blazers’ third win in row and fourth overall against three setbacks.

They clash with the Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) Generals, also with a 4-3 mark, at 2 p.m. hoping to snatch a piece of No. 4 for the first time this season. “We’re improving,” said Mr. Tiu. — Joey Villar